DJ Pakorich commemorates 32nd birthday with a Renner assisted single; Say I Do

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian Video Disc Jockey, DJ Pakorich has premiered a new song entitled ‘Say I Do’ featuring Renner, to commemorate his 32nd birthday celebration

The well composed song which depicts a love – themed feeling with production from talented producer, Jaemally Beatz features sensational Ghanaian female singer and songwriter, Renner.

Renner is a two-time Female Vocalist of the Year winner at the Central Music Awards in Cape Coast.

Affirming his position as the King of Video Disc Jockey in Ghana, DJ Pakorich has been honoured by several award schemes in the country including 3Music Awards, Ghana DJ Awards and Central Music Awards.

After winning the Best Video DJ award in 2019 at the Ghana DJ Awards, the astute DJ was again nominated in the same category in the following year (2020).

DJ Pakorich also doubles as the General Manager of Range Media – a multimedia production company which deals in Drone Services, Content Creation, Live Streaming, Photography, Motion Graphics, Documentary and Music Video Production.

‘Say I Do’ was inspired by DJ Pakorich’s previous record ‘Nipa Ny3’ which served as a riddim for this new song. The song presently available online.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!