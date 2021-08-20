Dar Rich resurrects Ghana’s hood vibes with 4-track EP; Voice Of Dansoman (V.O.D)

Fast-rising Dansoman-based Ghanaian Musician, Dar Rich, has been spearheading a movement to bring back the old Dansoman we all know via his new ‘Voice of Dansoman’ EP which contains 4 solid Rap songs.

Dar Rich over the past few years has worked hard to gain the reputation of a solid and prolific Rap artist in Ghana’s music industry. Stream here.

He chose this line of duty in other to save the life of music in Dansoman. It is believed that Dansoman has raised a couple of great and mighty legendries when it comes to music. With that ambition, he has laid down his craft to push this agenda of revival with his team, THE VOD (VOICE OF DANSOMAN )

Its focus agenda is not only based in Dansoman but to touch every individual out there with a visionary measure of supporting every great talent. This is made to move the spirit of good music to the world.

With his several years in this industry and his delivery, one can confidently call him a MUSICIAN but to the fan-base he has created all these years in this industry, he is noted as the MUSICAL MAGICIAN. He does all kind of Genre when it comes to music, but most especially on HIP POP/HIP LIFE tunes.

Born, Richard Boadu on 14th January 1994, Dar Rich has strive and broken all odds when it comes to his carrier as a musician. Currently, Richard Boadu (Dar Rich) happens to be the President-General of the popular team in Dansoman known as the VOD.

It all started from Dansoman, when a seed developed from the soil of even environment in which the seed finds itself. The seed maintained itself and has managed to survive, currently, He has developed into a Mighty Oak Tree that everyone is proud of and still praying for greater advances.

The EP has some features on like Edoh Yat and the VOD KIDS, all these seeds are from the soil of Dansoman. It has three (3) strong track list and a bonus tune making it four (4) solid tunes and produced by (Babaloke and Pesewas). All these producers are from Dansoman, Pesewas based in the United States but still reps Dansoman ever since he heard of our “VOD”.

The VOD EP is coming with videos attached to it and has 100% range of distribution. This is to inform the public that the EP will be accessible on all musical and streaming platforms.

