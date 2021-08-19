Top Stories

Sarkodie runs into actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria; makes Cassper Nyovest speak flawless Twi!

He's currently on a #NoPressure Nigerian Media Tour!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 31 mins ago
Sarkodie runs into actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria; makes Cassper Nyovest speak flawless Twi!
Sarkodie runs into actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria; makes Cassper Nyovest speak flawless Twi!

Sarkodie has run into Ace Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke while on a media tour in Nigeria & has jovially asked netizens to process a Ghanaian passport for South African Rapper, Cassper Nyovest after he spoke Twi via a WhatsApp chat.

The award-winning musician demanded a passport for the rapper after the rapper sent a voice note pronouncing some words in Twi.

In the video shared by Sarkodie, Cassper Nyovest said, “Chale, 3de3n na 3koso”, which in English means, “What is happening” or “What’s up with you”.

In reaction, Sarkodie asked his fans to get Cassper a passport because has qualified to be a Ghanaian by making a sentence in Twi.

Sharing the video he captioned, “Y’all get my brother @casspernyovest a Ghanaian passport ASAP” !!!!

Furthermore, amid his media tour in Nigeria, Sarkodie bumped into Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke at the Lagos Talks FM, situated in Lagos, Nigeria.

The two stars were seen exchanging pleasantries and also phone numbers, perhaps to link up some other time to hangout or transact business in the near future.

Musicians who contributed to the ‘No Pressure’ album are Wale, Vic Mensa, Giggs, Cassper Nyovest, Harmonize, Kwesi Arthur, Benerl, Darkovibes, Medikal, Oxlade, and MOG Music.

The “No Pressure” album was produced by Kojo Farinella, Kayso, Altranova, Certified Bangers, MOG, BeatFreaks, Rexxie, Coublon, and Kaywa, executively produced by KJ Spio and Sarkodie.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 31 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Sofie’s ’If You Don’t Stop’ music video is a frothy new delight for lovers

5 days ago
I want to work with Joe Mettle - Magnus

I want to work with Joe Mettle – Magnus

5 days ago
First Kanye, now Popcaan! Why global music giants are trooping to Ghana!

First Kanye, now Popcaan! Why global music giants are trooping to Ghana!

6 days ago
They wanted to be like us, they ended up being my ass! Strongman carves out a 'Statue'

They wanted to be like us, they ended up being my ass! Strongman carves out a ‘Statue’

6 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker