Sarkodie runs into actor Jim Iyke in Nigeria; makes Cassper Nyovest speak flawless Twi!

Sarkodie has run into Ace Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke while on a media tour in Nigeria & has jovially asked netizens to process a Ghanaian passport for South African Rapper, Cassper Nyovest after he spoke Twi via a WhatsApp chat.

The award-winning musician demanded a passport for the rapper after the rapper sent a voice note pronouncing some words in Twi.

In the video shared by Sarkodie, Cassper Nyovest said, “Chale, 3de3n na 3koso”, which in English means, “What is happening” or “What’s up with you”.

In reaction, Sarkodie asked his fans to get Cassper a passport because has qualified to be a Ghanaian by making a sentence in Twi.

Sharing the video he captioned, “Y’all get my brother @casspernyovest a Ghanaian passport ASAP” !!!!

Furthermore, amid his media tour in Nigeria, Sarkodie bumped into Nigerian actor, Jim Iyke at the Lagos Talks FM, situated in Lagos, Nigeria.

The two stars were seen exchanging pleasantries and also phone numbers, perhaps to link up some other time to hangout or transact business in the near future.

Nigeria is really treating our king @sarkodie good ☺️ be like they want take him away from us 🥺 #NoPressureAlbum #sarkodieliveinnigeria pic.twitter.com/NtAQIgf0t3 — KobbSEmpire▶Gh➕🇬🇭 (@iamNanaKobby) August 19, 2021

Musicians who contributed to the ‘No Pressure’ album are Wale, Vic Mensa, Giggs, Cassper Nyovest, Harmonize, Kwesi Arthur, Benerl, Darkovibes, Medikal, Oxlade, and MOG Music.

The “No Pressure” album was produced by Kojo Farinella, Kayso, Altranova, Certified Bangers, MOG, BeatFreaks, Rexxie, Coublon, and Kaywa, executively produced by KJ Spio and Sarkodie.

