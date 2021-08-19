Top Stories

D-Black visits Boomplay Tanzania while on 'Loyalty The Album' East Africa Tour!

D-Black visits Boomplay Tanzania while on 'Loyalty The Album' East Africa Tour!
D-Black visits Boomplay Tanzania while on 'Loyalty The Album' East Africa Tour!

Armed with one of the biggest songs in Ghana off his latest Loyalty album, D-Black who is currently on an East African Media tour has visited Boomplay Tanzania.

The rapper who doubles as CEO of Oasis Lounge & Club Onyx, has invaded the capital of Tanzania, Dares Salam ahead of his performance in Zanzibar this weekend.

D-Black & the Black Avenue Muzik team met with top cats at the Boomplay Music Tanzania branch in Dares Salam and had fruitful discussions which will apparently lead to a BIG announcement soon! Watch this space!!!

