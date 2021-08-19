Top Stories

D-Black pays courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to Kenya; links up with Sauti Sol!

Currently putting Ghanaian artistry on the global map via Loyalty The Album East Africa media tour, D-Black has paid a courtesy call on Ghana’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Hon. Asare Damptey & Linked up with Sauti Sol.

While completing media rounds in Kenya, the Black Avenue Muzik boss took the opportun ity to fraternize with the multiple award-winning Kenyan music group, Sauti Sol.

He further hinted on an incoming collaboration as he shared pictures of themselves in a studio with the caption, “Out here in Kenya with the legends @sautisol creating some magic for y’all”.

Moreover, after successful media rounds in Kenya for the promotion of his latest piece of musical ingenuity, Loyalty, D-Black passed by the Ghanaian consulate on his way to the airport.

Taking to his socials he wrote, “High Stakes Hustlin. On my way to the airport pulled up on the Ghanaian High Commissioner to Kenya 🇰🇪 Hon. Asare Damptey and presented my album to the 🇬🇭 consulate”.

