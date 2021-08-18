Top Stories

Stonebwoy narrates ordeal with foreign scammer at fuel station

Stonebwoy narrates ordeal with foreign scammer at fuel station

Taking to his Snapchat story, Stonebwoy has narrated how he was scammed by an unknown grown-up man at a fuel station days ago.

In the video he narrated on his Snapchat, he stated the gentleman approached him in a way that looked like they knew each other.

The said man-made Stonebwoy believe he was stranded with his family and needed to fuel their car in order to get home. Stonebwoy being generous helped out but later realized it was a scam when the man asked for more.

He further narrated the story saying that when he realized the trickery that had just ensued, he gave the chap a piece of his mind till guilt crept in.

