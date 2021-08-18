Stonebwoy narrates ordeal with foreign scammer at fuel station
Taking to his Snapchat story, Stonebwoy has narrated how he was scammed by an unknown grown-up man at a fuel station days ago.
In the video he narrated on his Snapchat, he stated the gentleman approached him in a way that looked like they knew each other.
The said man-made Stonebwoy believe he was stranded with his family and needed to fuel their car in order to get home. Stonebwoy being generous helped out but later realized it was a scam when the man asked for more.
He further narrated the story saying that when he realized the trickery that had just ensued, he gave the chap a piece of his mind till guilt crept in.
