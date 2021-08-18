Top Stories

Okese 1 serves exotic visuals for latest banger; Te Amo

Talented Ghanaian rapper and leader of Amotia Geng, Okese 1, drops a beautiful and well-crafted song dubbed “Te Amo” which translates “I love you” in Spanish as he takes another step in dominating the Ghanaian music industry. 

“Te Amo” song is a sensational and warm beat which will put listeners into a mood of love and affection with its soothing Rhymes and lyrics.

Okese 1, with his previous hit songs, is noted for carefully and passionately making songs to the satisfaction of his listeners and “Te Amo” is no exception. 

The rapper, who was recently in South Africa for holidays has had almost two great years back to back and the release of “Te Amo” goes a step further in solidifying him as arguably one of Ghana’s pacesetters and consistent artiste post COVID era in the Ghanaian music scene.

Speaking on the release of his new song, Okese1 said “Te Amo” is a special gift to all his beautiful fans. 

