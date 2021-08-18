I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! – Becca eulogizes husband on 3rd anniversary

Ace songstress, Rebecca Akosua Acheampomaa Acheampong, popularly known as Becca has taken to her social media to pen down a heartfelt message in commemoration of her 3-yr wedding anniversary with husband, Dr. Tobi Sani Daniels.

Recall, rumors were speculated on social media that the couple may be going through some hard times as it may lead to them parting ways and ending their marriage for good.

Per the lengthy message Becca has penned down in celebration of today, we might have to disagree with the rumors as she proves that their love has grown and even more stronger than ever despite the rumors.

Shew wrote; 3 days ago was my birthday and we had a little dinner at home. Woke up the next day, went to work as usual and hubby called me mid-day, to say he wanted us to travel home to Lagos same day, to celebrate our anniversary (Aug.18). Came back home to pack lightly, cos he mentioned we were traveling with the baby and her nanny. Headed to the airport to catch a flight to Nigeria, only to be handed boarding passes for Paris.

The surprise here wasn’t about Paris but the fact that he chose to take me back to the exact spot I fell in love with him. We had a little argument that night in Paris many years ago but the same night ended with me fully coming to the realization of just how much I need him forever. @drtobitobisannidaniel I thank you for every tiny little detail you pay attention to. The way you look after me, spoil me and make me feel like the luckiest girl in the world. I hope this 3rd anniversary leads us to our 100th in Jesus name. Happy Anniversary to us!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!