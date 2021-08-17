Kobbysalm set to release God Dey (Live Version) recorded during his ITMOC concert!

Aseda’ hitmaker Kobbysalm is set to release the video and audio for “God Dey” (Live) – a single off his debut album; In The Midst of Comfort.

The song officially drops on 27th August,2021 on all digital platforms and stores including YouTube.

“God Dey” is a song which encourages Christians to have faith in God and also be assured that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The song which was produced by Kobbysalm’s band was recorded live at the ITMOC album concert with the likes of Acoustic Musik (Keyboardist), Coffie (Drummer), Bernard Yartey (Bass Guitarist), Cute (Lead Guitarist) on the live instruments, Lappel band as bv’s & mixed and mastered by Qube.

Kobbysalm, tipped as one of the most promising Gospel acts, was nominated in this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards’ ‘Best Gospel Song’ category with his song ‘Jejeli’ featuring Okey Sokey.

Following his exploits and work input over the years, it also gained him nomination at the 3Music Awards as “Best New Act of the Year” where he thrilled fans and patrons with a stunning performance at the main event day.

Pre-save and be the first to listen here.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!