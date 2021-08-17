Haters! Patapaa pairs with Wendy Shay to fire trolls in new single this Wednesday!

Comic hitmaker Patapaa Amisty is set to drop a banger for his haters, alongside Rufftown Records’ ‘Shayning Star’, Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay and Patapaa happen to be two of the celebrities in Ghana who have suffered abuses on the net for one reason or the other.

Wendy Shay for instance has suffered all kinds of verbal abuse on social media but always comes out strong and unbothered.

Patapaa on the other hand has been criticized and also abused by Ghanaians on social media including some of her colleagues in the industry.

Recall, he recently went berserk on Amerado and Sarkodie for mentioning his name in their songs, an action Patapaa terms as very disrespectful especially coming from his colleagues.

The two have joined forces to deal with their haters on social media and the industry as they prepare to drop a joint dubbed “Haters”.

Announcing the news on his IG wall, Patapaa said that himself and Wendy Shay have been bullied so much that it was time to send a message to their detractors.

He wrote; I and my sister @wendyshayofficial have been through a lot in this industry… This is for the #Haters and those trying to pull down mankind. A great piece and a worldwide banger… Drops in the next 24 hours

#Pa2PaSojas

#ShayGang

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!