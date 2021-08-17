Top Stories

Dahlin Gage reveals date for 'Give Dem'.

After releasing a couple of jaw-dropping hits over the years, Dahlin Gage has another joint in store for his fans and music consumers.

This latest record is inspired by the current influx of the South African genre Amapiano into the country, similar to how Nigerian music penetrated Ghana.

The song is titled “Give Dem” by Dahlin Gage with production credits going to by Klasikbeatz.

The tune is scheduled to be released on Friday 20th August, 2020 via Online/Digital platforms and Radio.

