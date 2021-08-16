The Persistent! French Ambassador & Yemi Alade endorse DJ Sly’s new album

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly has presented his new album ‘The Persistent’ to Her Excellency, Anne Sophie AVE, French Ambassador to Ghana & gotten an endorsement from Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade.

The 11 track album featured Wendy Shay, Fameye, Ice Prince, Eddy Kenzo, Airboy, Nina Ricchie, Malcolm Nuna, DNA, Dicey OMG, Jay Bagz, Unyx, Cheezy, Abouh Mala, FRD, ilblacki Beatz.

The French Ambassador to Ghana reacted to the album

Furthermore, Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade has also reacted to Ghanaian Disc Jockey DJ Sly’s new album ‘The Persistent’ via Twitter.

