Top Stories

The Persistent! French Ambassador & Yemi Alade endorse DJ Sly’s new album

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
The Persistent! French Ambassador & Yemi Alade endorse DJ Sly's new album
The Persistent! French Ambassador & Yemi Alade endorse DJ Sly's new album Photo Credit: DJ Sly

Ghanaian Disc Jockey, DJ Sly has presented his new album ‘The Persistent’ to Her Excellency, Anne Sophie AVE, French Ambassador to Ghana & gotten an endorsement from Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade.

The 11 track album featured Wendy Shay, Fameye, Ice Prince, Eddy Kenzo, Airboy, Nina Ricchie, Malcolm Nuna, DNA, Dicey OMG, Jay Bagz, Unyx, Cheezy, Abouh Mala, FRD, ilblacki Beatz.

Listen on all digital streaming platforms here.

sly2.png

The French Ambassador to Ghana reacted to the album

Furthermore, Nigerian superstar Yemi Alade has also reacted to Ghanaian Disc Jockey DJ Sly’s new album ‘The Persistent’ via Twitter.

Listen to ‘The persistent’ album below https://lnk.to/DjSlyThePersistent

Connect with DJ Sly
Instagram/ Twitter – @iamdjsly
Facebook – DJ Sly worldwide
sly....jpg

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 2 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA - DJ Sly

‘Ole Alo’ deserves Best African Collaboration & Best Video at 2020 VGMA – DJ Sly

22nd January 2020
DJ Sly's 'Gyae Dede' earns a nomination in 3rd TV Music Video Awards

DJ Sly’s ‘Gyae Dede’ earns a nomination in 3rd TV Music Video Awards

21st November 2019
DJ Sly earns Best Event DJ at 2019 Ghana DJ Awards

DJ Sly earns Best Event DJ at 2019 Ghana DJ Awards

5th November 2019
DJ Sly unites Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy on new single; Dance

DJ Sly unites Shatta Wale & Stonebwoy on new single; Dance

15th October 2019

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker