Captain Planet readies for another chart-topping collaboration with Kuami Eugene!

Captain Planet, one half of the Ace music duo, 4×4 is set to drop an upcoming single which features none other than Africa’s number one Rockstar, Kuami Eugene.

Produced by Kuami Eugene, the expected banger will be dropping across all streaming platforms soon and is sure to be the next big hit tune in town.

In commenting on the message behind the song, Captain Planet expounded, “It’s about how haters don’t want me to be happy, hence, always praying for my downfall but I serve a living God that keeps blessing me to the extent that others wish they’re like me”.

Judging from such a subject matter that the song is based and comparing it with the track record of Kuami Eugene’s hit tunes with similar themes, one would easily tout Kuami as the best man for the job.

The song will be coming with dope visuals shot and directed by Prince Dovlo. Watch this space to be the first to hear it!

