I want to work with Joe Mettle – Magnus

Gospel singer Magnus has revealed that aside from collaborating with Nacee, he is looking forward to working with Joe Mettle and KODA.

Fast Forward, he revealed his targeted audiences are the youth as some of their ways of living never pleases God.

During the interview, he revealed he took a break from music after releasing a song in 2016 and now ready this year to give the best of sounds for Ghanaians to help them get closer to God.

As a CIM-UK Chartered Marketer in real life, Magnus revealed that his music target to sell a ‘unique selling proposition’ to Ghana and the world at large.

MAGNUS is currently promoting his new hit single “Bo Me Nantew” which is available here: https://linktr.ee/mmmagnus

