They wanted to be like us, they ended up being my ass! Strongman carves out a ‘Statue’

Debuting a new low cut dyed hair, one of Ghana’s favourite rappers, Strongman invades the rap scene again with a new jam dubbed, Statue.

It’s one for the rap fanatics and core fanbase and would definitely get your head bopping to hard punches and sick flow that his artistry is known for.

This single is only the intro to his upcoming EP dubbed, The Tape, yep… just an intro!

Brace up for an experience when the entire project by Strongman drops! For now adore the rap Statue

