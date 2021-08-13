First Kanye, now Popcaan! Why global music giants are trooping to Ghana!

What is it about Ghana that international music icons, Kanye West & Popcaan would be willing to do their album launching here?

I guess there’s something notable they’ve seen about how Ghanaians relate with and react to a wide range of foreign genres while still appreciating the indigenous ones such as Highlife & Hiplife.

Ever since the Jamaican Reggae/ Dancehall artiste broke the news, Ghana’s Twitter space has been buzzing with high anticipation and excitement.

Popcaan earlier in the day took to his official Twitter Page to reveal that he will be hosting his next studio album launch in Ghana and invited all his fans around the world to join him to Ghana when the time is due.

He tweeted “I’m doing my next album launch in Ghana and everyone’s AKWABA“.

This tweet has generated a lot of conversation on Twitter and under the post as many netizens are reacting to the tweet from the world Dancehall superstar. Check out some of the reactions;

Ghana Yesu@ghanayesu_· 3h Replying to @PopcaanMusic and @gyaigyimiiIf you come aa don’t get close to Medikal . He doesn’t know how to do better song .

EPIKJONES@epikjones· 2h Replying to @PopcaanMusicI Have a project with Shatta Wale that would be perfect for the project and the launch, either way from St Thomas to the globe greatness a gwan #Albion#Yallahs#Bath

TONIGHT.@TonightOriginal· 2h Replying to @PopcaanMusicDon’t forget to get a feature with Shatta Wale the African Dancehall king on your album Unruly king

Target Kojo Black @TargetBlack7· 2h Replying to @PopcaanMusicWe dey give u senior, but please don’t go close to Sarkodie else his fans will insult u.. they did same to Wale and Ace Hood

#Save_AtewaForest@Exdeta· 1h Replying to @PopcaanMusicThanks to Jah another son in alien world is coming home… Try and visit home cos your blood and vibes are link to the Dagomba Kingdom in Northern Ghana. Daughters, Sons, fathers, Mothers, Sisters, Brothers, the whole King

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!