Father, I want to blow! Lasmid petitions God with Mr Drew in latest audiovisual

Lasmid, the newest sensation to the hotcake label in town – Highly Spiritual Music, is out with a Mr Drew assisted jam dubbed, Father.

It’s a heartfelt plea to God for His blessings and breakthrough to every Ghetto youth and deprived person out there who is at the brink of losing hope.

Mr Drew – Ghana’s recent hit making machine & live performance god who doubles as Lasmid’s label mate, also brings on his silky vocals and catchy hooks to cement the already vibely artistry going on here.

If this track doesn’t make both listener and artist blow in their respective endeavours, then we don’t what will, Groove on!

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!