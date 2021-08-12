Top Stories

It’s time already! Shatta Wale gets MTV Video Awards nod

Photo Credit: MTV Video Music Awards

Shatta Wale has been nominated in the Best Art Direction category together with Beyoncé for their song; “Already” at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The Dancehall artist was nominated for the MTV Music Video Awards by virtue of the fact that he featured in Beyonce’s Already video.

This will be the first time a Ghanaian artist has been nominated in the MTV Music Video Awards and in a category previously won by great artists including Michael Jackson in 1995 (Scream)

On hearing the news, Shatta Wale reacted to it with a post he made on his official social media handle via Twitter.

Shatta Wale and Beyonce are in the same non-votable category with Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”, Lady Gaga – “911”, Lil Nas X – “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, Saweetie ft. Doja Cat – “Best Friend”, and Taylor Swift – “willow”.

The nominations were announced by MTV on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, and the final awards night will be held on September 12, 2021.

