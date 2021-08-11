Top Stories

Strongman cuts off dreads ahead of ‘Statue’ release this Friday; Fameye reacts!

Fameye commented,"Supaaa Join the Family"

Eclectic rapper, Strongman has debuted a new look ahead of his intro single dubbed Statue which drops this Friday off his upcoming project; The Tape.

Netizens & celebs including Fameye who did something similar recently have reacted after the rapper, Strongman Burner took to his Instagram to flaunt his new hairstyle.

Dubbed as one of the best rappers in the scene, Strongman who is known to have dreadlocks has managed to earn a place in the heart with his talent.

Earlier, the rapper took to his Gram to show off his new hairstyle and some of his colleagues and fans have reacted as many express their love for the rapper for his newest hairstyle.

However, in his caption, the rapper revealed that he will be dropping his next song on 13th August, 2021 titled “Statue”.

We are ready now Fam #TheTape  Intro song drops on Friday 13th August Song Title – #Statue Next song drops on Friday 20th August Get Ready , he wrote.

