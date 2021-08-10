Top Stories

Talent over hype! Fans eager for Pure Akan’s ‘Nyame Mma’ album dropping this Thursday!

Pre-save album here! he's worth the listen! Anticipate!

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Talent over hype! Fans eager for Pure Akan's 'Nyame Mma' album dropping this Thursday!
Talent over hype! Fans eager for Pure Akan's 'Nyame Mma' album dropping this Thursday!

Uniquely styled rap talent, Pure Akan is all set to release his sophomore album, Nyame Mma, on 12th August 2021 following his highly rated 2017 album, Onipa Akoma, which gained positive reviews from fans and critics alike.

Onipa Akoma was adjudged by many fans as the album of the year after it failed to get nominated in the Ghana Music Awards. Pure Akan later clarified he didn’t submit the album for nomination.

Rated as one of the topmost young rappers in Ghana, Pure Akan has built a unique brand that blends rap with the classic highlife sound giving it an alternative outlook.

Image

Ahead of the release Pure Akan changed his name from just Akan (to Pure Akan) in order to help make him more visible and unique.

Nyame Maa (God’s children) has been a long time coming, with fans having to wait four years to get it. So far, Pure Akan has released one single off the album titled, Mensesa Me Ho.

Pure Akan (real name Bernard Nana Appiah) has so far organized two listening session for the upcoming album. One private one for industry and another paid listening event held at the Aburi Gardens.

Nyame Maa is a 16-track album that features Ayisi and King Ayisoba. Fans can pre-save the album on Apple Music, Aftown, Amazon, and Spotify.

Image

If we are to judge our expectation due to his debut album, then it is through the roof at this point because we know Pure Akan knows how to make an album.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Shatta Wale featured on cover of Spotify's 'Face of Afrobeats' playlist at NY Times Square

Shatta Wale featured on Spotify’s ‘Face of Afrobeats’ playlist at NY Times Square

5 days ago
Joe Mettle receives Boomplay award for over 2 million streams of 'Wind of Revival' album

Joe Mettle receives Boomplay award for over 2 million streams of ‘Wind of Revival’ album

6 days ago
GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video

GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video

6 days ago
Sarkodie addresses issue of snubbing Edem; shares rap secret

Sarkodie addresses issue of snubbing Edem; shares rap secret

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker