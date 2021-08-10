Ohiani Stubborn Proud! Ruby Delart highlights poverty as the root of all evil in latest visuals

After dropping the anthems ‘Thank You Gari’ and ‘Wundi’, Ruby Delart is out with another hot but hilarious Hip Hop banger she titles ‘Ohiani Stubborn Proud’.

She has spiced this release by adding yet another dope music video to it which was directed by award winning director, Yoyoo.

In the song ‘Ohiani Stubborn Proud’, Delart expanded the sad but hilarious truth that money makes the world go round. This lyrical assertion was painted vividly in the easy going fun-filled music video as well.

In this 21st Century, we’ve come to realize that poverty is rather the root of all evil LOL… “If you no get money, hide your face”.

You will love this song. Audio production credit goes to Kweku Billz. Follow DELART on all social media platforms:

Facebook: Ruby Delart Instagram: @ruby.delart Twitter: @datgalruby

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!