Oforiwaa teams up with Novo for ‘True’

Oforiwaa is one of several Ghanaian independent artists on the rise since her debut, produced by TwoBars, a love record titled ‘Just You’.

The song since its release has earned her critical acclaim from several personalities including Andy Dosty of Hitz FM and Jay Foley.

On July 31, Oforiwaa’s new single featuring Novo – one of several artists defining Ghana’s new hip-hop generation – was released.

‘TRUE’ as the new song’s title, was produced by TwoBars, who from Oforiwaa’s debut to sophomore, is gradually entrenching her sound among a growing audience.

Released on August 1st, the new love record extends Oforiwaa’s sonic brilliance and makes a bold statement for her nascence. With Novo’s timely delivery and Oforiwa’s mellow tones, their chemistry on ‘TRUE’ is to be savored.

Even though anticipation has been building up for what’s next, Oforiwaa seeks for her second career single to chart its own path and not be limited by the foreshadowing created by ‘Just You’.

The new song has already started to make strides as Boomplay featured ‘TRUE’ in five playlists including ‘Afro Daily’. Oforiwaa believes this feat is only a start to more strides to come.

Stream ‘True’ on Audiomack, Spotify, and all other major music platforms.

Audiomack: https://bit.ly/3rQE0KB

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3CdTBbO

Boomplay: https://bit.ly/3ChjQ1a

