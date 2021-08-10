KDM bags two awards at the Western Music Awards 2021

The reward of hard-work, dedication and consistency is what KDM has made obvious during the Western Music Awards 2021 edition.

The creative and dedicated gospel musician has yet again been won this year’s Western Music Awards in the category of Gospel song of the year and best collaboration of the year.

The award scheme according to the organizers was designed to recognize and honor music talents in the region (Western Region) who performed extraordinarily in the year under review. Having won in two extraordinary categories, one cannot agree more with the organizers that KDM has been a delight to watch.

Known off the stage as Kwabena Donkor, KDM doubles as a naval officer and a minister of the gospel. Obviously, he can multi-task giving his commitment adequate attention. He grabbed 3 awards during the NKZ Music Awards 2021 and can now add this to his hard work over these past years.

KDM has to his name amazing and timeless songs such as “Only You”, “Menim Wo”, “Shine on me”, “Miracle God” among others including 2 outstanding albums.

It is worth noting that his collaboration with the amazing Joyce Blessing won him the collaboration of the year.

The gospel artiste whose work is motivated by the conviction that more souls have to be won for the good Lord through amazing melody seems not be giving up soon. As he currently rebranded his ministry in preparedness to do more.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!