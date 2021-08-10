I was discovered by Nacee – Magnus

Gospel singer, Magnus has revealed who discovered him as a unique talent, to put the gospel musician on the world map.

Speaking with Adwoa Mirekua Ampomah on Atinka TV’s Rendezvous show, he revealed that in 2004, he attempted releasing some songs but could not succeed due to financial constraints and ignorance of the commercial music industry.

The gospel musician went on to establish that he actually lost interest in music and went back to school but then Nacee discovered, molded, and guided him in diverse ways to release powerful songs for commercial consumption.

Nacee also wrote the song “Bo Me Nantew” for him as well.

Watch Bo Me Nantew

Magnus will officially release his maiden album “My Story” in September.

