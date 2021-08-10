Haywaya promises something ‘Better’ with Adomaa this August 24th!

Top Stories

The last time Ghanaian contemporary versatile musician, Haywaya, released a song was a couple of months back but he’s yet to drop one soon with Adomaa dubbed, Better.

He admitted to taking time off to perfect his craft and unleash new projects that can be consumed across continents; hence, his new single is imminent.

Haywaya recruited one of the focal voices in African music, Adomaa for a beautiful creation christened BETTER, a source close to Haywaya revealed the song captures hearts right from the onset, both artists addressed flaws and flawless moments in every relationship that can’t be taking for granted.

BETTER, produced by Qwessbeat, will be released under Hybrid Rekords, it’s the first official single from Haywaya for the year and the first time working with Adomaa, he has nodded in admiration of her talent over the years and felt nothing but joy preparing this masterpiece for every lovebird out there.

