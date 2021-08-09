I’m the best female artiste in Dancehall music, ask Shatta Wale – Petrah

Ghanaian songstress and Manner Records signee Petrah has laid claim to being the best female artiste in the Dancehall scenes as she promotes her new Dancehall EP dubbed ‘Petralogy’.

“Petrah is the best female artiste in Dancehall music, ask Shatta Wale” Petrah emphasized through a tweet.

Petrah also urged her fans to stream and share her latest EP and look out for some hot music videos.

Check out her latest EP ‘Petralogy’ here.

