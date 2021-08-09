Bo Me Nantew: Magnus out with new song

Gospel artist Magnus is one of the best talented African descendants who is making waves internationally with every single release of his.

His first single of the year “BO ME Nantew” came with a smash visual, that led to him getting the attention of fans across West Africa and whiles still driving traffic to his streaming platforms.

The song “BO ME NANTEW” featuring the great gospel singer Nacee, talks about the walk with God, His Protection and Guidance.

The “MY STORY” album created by Magnus contains 10 songs which will be following up with visuals.

About Magnus

Magnus, although a Chartered Marketer by profession, is a worshiper by calling. Known in real life as Michael Magnus Mensah he attended GIMPA for his Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing Certificate, Wisconsin University/the University of Ghana for his MBA in Marketing, and then attained his Post-graduate in Marketing Certificate from The Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM, UK).

Magnus

Follow Magnus on these social handles below.

Facebook: Michael Magnus Mensah

Twitter: @MichaelMagnusM

Instagram: @magnusmuzic

