Afrobeat new comer Tush releases debut single dubbed; Odo

Afrobeat new comer Tush known in real life as Ochuko Lugard Erhirhie has released his debut Afrobeat single that he labels as; Odo.

Titled “Odo”, a Ghanaian term which means Love/lover, the song talks about his imaginary Ghanaian lover who according to the singer is a very romantic person.”

“The song is a summer jam, I want all my fans and even anyone who will listen to almost feel the sand crunching beneath your toes and the ocean waves in the background as you listen to all of its talk of hot dogs, the sun beating down on a tar-papered roof and getting cozy on a blanket with your beloved, he stated.

The song was produced by Karma and Spellz with video shoot at various locations.

Prominent industry players in the Afrobeat scenes in both Nigeria and Ghana has tipped Tush to be the next big thing to happen to the music industry. Stream here.

