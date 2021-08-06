‘Need Me’ is going to be another global wave – Gyakie on latest single release

Ghanaian music starlet Gyakie has today unveiled her eagerly anticipated single ‘Need Me’ – a blissful mid-tempo afrobeat love song which showcases the afro-soul/afro fusion sensation’s dynamic vocal range.

It’s produced by Sosa Listen HERE.

Speaking about the release, Gyakie says: ‘Need Me’ is a love song. This song goes out to people that are willing to sacrifice everything for the people they love.

The people that are always available for the ones they love. This song is powerful, it’s a song for the heart and the message that is being sent out is that “love is a beautiful thing, and if you happen to find love, enjoy the most out of it”.

I’m very excited about this release because it’s been a year since I dropped music and I know my fans have been yearning for it. It’s finally here and I believe it’s going to be another global wave!’

‘Need Me’ follows the release of Gyakie’s debut EP ‘SEED’ which included one of the biggest afrobeat songs of this year ‘Forever’ and a bubby remix of the track featuring multi-talented award winning singer/songwriter Omah Lay.

The single garnered over 50 million cumulative streams worldwide, reached #4 Triller Billboard Global Chart, and hit #8 on the UK Afrobeat Chart, spending 11 weeks in the chart.

Gyakie has had a rapid rise to success in a short space of time and has garnered key tastemaker support from the likes of Wonderland,Teen Vogue, OkayAfrica, BBC 1Xtra, Rinse FM, No Signal and more.

From gracing the covers of some of the biggest music playlists across Africa, to being an Inaugural Artist for Spotify Equal,championing TikTok’s #IAmAfrican campaign and performing at the MTV Base & YouTube African Day Concert, Gyakie is showing no signs of slowing down.

‘Need Me’ is out now and looks set to further solidify Gyakie’s status as one of Ghana’s biggest breakout stars.

About Gyakie

Jackline Acheampong stage named Gyakie, is an Afro-Soul/Afro Fusion singer from Ghana. She grew up in Kumasi-Ghana, during a musical era where Soul Music reigned with artists such as Asa, Efya, Burna Boy and Rihanna being the most influential musicians.

The 22-year-old’s music career began early 2019 while being a student of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology where she studies International Business. She is currently in her third year and is very passionate about her studies to create an inspiring story for creatives.

Gyakie is a talented singer and songwriter whose transparency makes it clear that she draws her artistic inspiration from genuine moments of extreme emotion and experiences of people around.

Her debut project titled “SEED” EP has garnered over 11 million cumulative streams across all platforms, she is currently a driving sensation that wouldn’t be stopping anytime soon from all indications as she is currently sitting on the Shazam Global charts and making waves in over 15 countries across the globe.

