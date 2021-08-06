Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo (JOA) captures hearts with debut album; The Love Story

Talented, versatile, and fast-rising gospel singer Jacquelyn Oforiwaa-Amanfo known simply by the acronym JOA has blessed the world with her debut album today!

The Love Story as the title already depict is a collection of Spirit-breathed songs carefully written, a project that speaks about the unfailing love of God in its entirety, an unrelenting love of God that is manifested through all and in any circumstance of life. Stream here.

The 13-track upcoming album promises an experience of different sub-genres of gospel music ranging from Afrobeat, contemporary worship, gospel Pop/R&B, Reggae, and Highlife.

Speaking about this project, JOA mentioned the importance of talking about the composite love of God in a way that people can relate to, as each song on the project adds up to the whole journey of the love with God that is still being discovered day by day.

She mentioned that in a quest to follow Christ and be found in him as an individual, she had been through a lot of many challenging moments that clearly revealed other sides of God she wouldn’t have known existed if not for those low moments. Adding that watching the love of God unfold gradually in these times was amazing.

Jacquelyn has already released five solid and beautiful singles from the album, songs we have already enjoyed. Miracle God, Dear God, Aseda ft Nana Amoah, This Love, and the very latest song “Faithful God” ft MOG.

As we have tasted of this great gift of God revealed through the songs already released, there is no doubt the expectation for this project is very high.

As part of the preparation in releasing this beautiful project “The Love Story”, JOA hosted the listening session for the album on Friday 4th August at the Godlife Encounter Church – Dome.

The listening session hosted many known gospel industry players, bloggers, media personalities, and notable men and women of God.

