Stone Gee serves a Reggae classic with Okyeame Kwame in new single; Bad Friends

Afrobeat/highlife artiste, Stone Gee, has released his much-awaited single, Bad Friends featuring ace rapper, Okyeame Kwame and its a jam!

The song, produced by Richard Essien (Magic Rocker), Mr Sarge and King Jay, is a highlife groove targeted to hit all highlife music audiences.

The song, which comes with live instrumentation, aims to advise people against the attitude of bad friends they go out with.

The mid-tempo song encourages people to focus on their goals and not dance to the tune of detractors. ‘Bad Friends’, which is one of the hit songs on Stone Gee upcoming album, has been carefully packaged to meet international standards and promote the artiste’s brand.

The song has an inspiring and soul-touching lyric and authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythm and beat. It is also a party song fit for all occasions.

Listening to the lyrics of the song carefully and the kind of message he sends to music fans, one will easily be motivated to sing and dance along.

This fusion of good drum beats, bass and rhythm guitar, which are felt in the song, makes the song irresistibly danceable. It has an authentic Ghanaian highlife rhythm and beat.

Already, some disc-jockeys (DJs) who have listened to the song opined that given the required promotion, Bad Friends could become one of the hit songs on the music scene and possibly sweep some awards in the year ahead.

Stone Gee, as an artiste, represents uniqueness. He always stands by the fact that being unique will guarantee durability in the music industry. The quality of his music is beyond doubt exceptional, as witnessed in the couple of singles he has to his credit.

The song can be streamed on all digital platforms here.

