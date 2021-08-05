Top Stories

Shatta Wale featured on Spotify’s ‘Face of Afrobeats’ playlist at NY Times Square

His 'Who Miss Me?' single got featured alongside 48 other songs!

2 hours ago
Shatta Wale featured on cover of Spotify's 'Face of Afrobeats' playlist at NY Times Square
Shatta Wale featured on cover of Spotify's 'Face of Afrobeats' playlist at NY Times Square Photo Credit: Spotify

For probably the third time & still counting, the African Dancehall King Shatta Wale has appeared on electronic billboard screens at New York’s Times Square!

This time around, it was for featuring on the cover of ‘Face of Afrobeats’ Spotify playlist, which includes his ‘Who Miss Me?’ single alongside other 48 songs!

Shatta Wale first appeared on the New York Times Square with his Reggae Dancehall compilation album which made him the first Ghanaian artiste to set that record.

Fast forward, Shatta Wale made his second appearance, setting and breaking his own record as the first Ghanaian artiste to appear on the New York Times Square twice.

He made this second entry with ‘Already’ a song he was featured on by Beyoncé. He is currently readying for his Gift of God album which is set to leave its mark globally!

