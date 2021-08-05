Top Stories

Kingzkid hits up Akesse Brempong & MOGmusic to tell God; Thank You

Kingzkid hits up Akesse Brempong & MOGmusic to tell God; Thank You
Photo Credit: Kingzkid

Urban Gospel sensation Kingzkid who recently served us with the soul-lifting ”Your Grace which featured Joe Mettle has released another powerful song; Thank You.

The masterpiece dubbed Thank You is the artist’s second single for the year 2021. 

The award-winning singer recruited Akesse Brempong and MOG for this new thanksgiving song.

Kingzkid shows reverence to God for all the love He has continued to show him.

The versatility experienced on this masterpiece is quite magnificent.

Kingzkid

The three made an incredible delivery on this inspiring piece produced by Decorus Beat, mixed and mastered by Laxio Beat. Stream Thank You Here

