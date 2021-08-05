Kimilist gets a nod from Sarkodie following Mr Logic’s live radio pitch?

Mimlife Records signed act, Osei Kwame Junior, popularly known as Kimilist has earned a possible collaboration from the most awarded rapper in Africa Sarkodie.

This comes after an entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, put in a good word for him to Sarkodie when he visited the Hitz FM morning show hosted by Andy Dosty.

Sarkodie was there on media tour duties following the release of his No Pressure album but little did he know that he was going to be introduced to a promising talent after his own kind.

Kimilist is a well-rounded artiste with witty wordplay, melodic tones and captivating lyrics that puts the listener on a reflective musical journey and happy mood, making his brand of music unique.

He has worked with the likes of Apya and Mike Millz in the past has earned a deal that made him the newest addition to the family of Tema based record label, Mimlife Records from 2019.

Since then, he ha released fan favorites such as Bokor Bokor, Kyer3, Yawa, and his latest hit single, Sika which features Yaw Tog & Kwame Yesu.

