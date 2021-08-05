Kanye West to host Donda Super Room Public Live Streaming Events in Accra?

The man, the myth & the mystery, Kanye West, in a list of posted on his website of locations where his latest Donda album will be live streamed, includes two locations in Accra, Ghana.

Among this Donda Super Room list were five African countries which included a chill spot along the Patrice Lumumba road in Accra, Ghana.

The second location was an open park close to Bloom Bar in Osu. Though it’s release has been delayed and the stipulated date for the live streaming events at these locations were on 4th August, we are hopeful that it will still come off at the re-scheduled date.

‘Donda’ is Kanye’s tenth studio album since ‘Jesus is born’ which he released in 2019. The album which is named after his late mother was scheduled for release on July 24th, 2020 but was postponed indefinitely.



He revealed recently that the album will be released on the 5th of August, 2021, with a second listening session held at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, exactly 9 PM ET.

Tracklist for Donda

