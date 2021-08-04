Top Stories

Kkeda’s ‘Temper’ is an unflustered caution to her would-be suitor

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 mins ago
Kkeda’s ‘Temper’ is an unflustered caution to her would-be suitor
Kkeda’s ‘Temper’ is an unflustered caution to her would-be suitor Photo Credit: Kkeda

Kkeda’s timely new single, ‘Temper’ sets the Afro-fusion singer apart as one to watch this summer and beyond.

Immersed in lovely vocals that convey her extensive variations of mood, there’s obvious traces of a star in the making on the Paul Hauss production.

‘Temper’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Kkeda sounds confident as ever, harmlessly cautioning her suitor about her bad side.

According to the singer: ‘’I feel many ladies will relate to ‘Temper’ because it’s all about how some guys push them to the edge with misbehavior. It’s a calm reminder to guys that we (ladies) have a temper too’’.

IMG 007.jpg


IMG 001.jpg


IMG 002.jpg

Instagram: kkedaofficial
Twitter: @kkedaofficial1

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 36 mins ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker