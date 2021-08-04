Kkeda’s ‘Temper’ is an unflustered caution to her would-be suitor

Kkeda’s timely new single, ‘Temper’ sets the Afro-fusion singer apart as one to watch this summer and beyond.

Immersed in lovely vocals that convey her extensive variations of mood, there’s obvious traces of a star in the making on the Paul Hauss production.

‘Temper’ is available on all digital streaming platforms globally here.

Kkeda sounds confident as ever, harmlessly cautioning her suitor about her bad side.

According to the singer: ‘’I feel many ladies will relate to ‘Temper’ because it’s all about how some guys push them to the edge with misbehavior. It’s a calm reminder to guys that we (ladies) have a temper too’’.











Instagram: kkedaofficial

Twitter: @kkedaofficial1

