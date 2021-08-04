GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video

KobbySalm finally drops an official lyrics & montage video to “GOD DEY” a single off his debut album titled “IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT”.

Wo mpaebo mmaa mu nti

Wo gyidie, nyinaa ahimhim

So you dey doubt if God can do exceedingly

Nne3ma wafa mu nti

Wongye nasem nni

It dey do u say it’s is just another lie

It’s making you doubt Him if he owns his grace

And whether He did all the things Bible Says

Just Cus His Sun Couldn’t Shine in your rain

It’s making it hard to believe that He lives

But I want tell you say

He dey

He dey

God He Dey

In times Of Troubles

He dey

He dey

God He dey

Know That God Is Able

He dey

He dey

God He dey

When Nobody Dey

He Dey

He Dey

God, He Dey

I still Dey talk say

He dey

He dey

God He Dey

In times Of Troubles

He dey

He dey

God He dey

Know That God Is Able

He dey

He dey

God He dey

When Nobody Dey

He Dey

He Dey

God, He Dey

Nokware,

Mennim de3 etwa wo sunu mu oo

Woma me nna mpem pem koraa, mentumi nwura would shoes mu oo

Ma me kwan menka wo asem bi o

S3 obiara nni ne mmer3 ah, anka gyidie nso nhia din o

Nti, saa ade3 no a, eku wo wo anadwo fa no, b3 ma wo ato ayeyi anopa

Bo waborso mu den

S3 wadesua mu o duru kyen wo kahyere koraa

Hunu s3

He dey

He dey

God He Dey

In times Of Troubles

He dey

He dey

God He dey

Know That God Is Able

He dey

He dey

God He dey

When Nobody Dey

He Dey

He Dey

God, He Dey

I still Dey talk say

He dey

He dey

God He Dey

In times Of Troubles

He dey

He dey

God He dey

Know That God Is Able

He dey

He dey

God He dey

When Nobody Dey

He Dey

He Dey

God, He Dey

Bridge

So it making you doubt Him if he owns his grace

And whether He did all the things Bible Says

Just Cus His Sun Couldn’t Shine in your rain

It’s making it hard to believe that He lives

But I want tell you say

He dey

He dey

God He Dey

In times Of Troubles

He dey

He dey

God He dey

Know That God Is Able

He dey

He dey

God He dey

When Nobody Dey

He Dey

He Dey

God, He Dey

I still Dey talk say

He dey

He dey

God He Dey

In times Of Troubles

He dey

He dey

God He dey

Know That God Is Able

He dey

He dey

God He dey

When Nobody Dey

He Dey

He Dey

God, He Dey

