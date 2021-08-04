GOD DEY! KobbySalm tackles delicate issues in latest lyric & montage video
He's by far one of Urban Gospel's most cherished possessions
KobbySalm finally drops an official lyrics & montage video to “GOD DEY” a single off his debut album titled “IN THE MIDST OF COMFORT”.
The Video Is Out On His Youtube Channel, Follow The Links Below And Watch The Full Video
Wo mpaebo mmaa mu nti
Wo gyidie, nyinaa ahimhim
So you dey doubt if God can do exceedingly
Nne3ma wafa mu nti
Wongye nasem nni
It dey do u say it’s is just another lie
It’s making you doubt Him if he owns his grace
And whether He did all the things Bible Says
Just Cus His Sun Couldn’t Shine in your rain
It’s making it hard to believe that He lives
But I want tell you say
He dey
He dey
God He Dey
In times Of Troubles
He dey
He dey
God He dey
Know That God Is Able
He dey
He dey
God He dey
When Nobody Dey
He Dey
He Dey
God, He Dey
I still Dey talk say
He dey
He dey
God He Dey
In times Of Troubles
He dey
He dey
God He dey
Know That God Is Able
He dey
He dey
God He dey
When Nobody Dey
He Dey
He Dey
God, He Dey
Nokware,
Mennim de3 etwa wo sunu mu oo
Woma me nna mpem pem koraa, mentumi nwura would shoes mu oo
Ma me kwan menka wo asem bi o
S3 obiara nni ne mmer3 ah, anka gyidie nso nhia din o
Nti, saa ade3 no a, eku wo wo anadwo fa no, b3 ma wo ato ayeyi anopa
Bo waborso mu den
S3 wadesua mu o duru kyen wo kahyere koraa
Hunu s3
He dey
He dey
God He Dey
In times Of Troubles
He dey
He dey
God He dey
Know That God Is Able
He dey
He dey
God He dey
When Nobody Dey
He Dey
He Dey
God, He Dey
I still Dey talk say
He dey
He dey
God He Dey
In times Of Troubles
He dey
He dey
God He dey
Know That God Is Able
He dey
He dey
God He dey
When Nobody Dey
He Dey
He Dey
God, He Dey
Bridge
So it making you doubt Him if he owns his grace
And whether He did all the things Bible Says
Just Cus His Sun Couldn’t Shine in your rain
It’s making it hard to believe that He lives
But I want tell you say
He dey
He dey
God He Dey
In times Of Troubles
He dey
He dey
God He dey
Know That God Is Able
He dey
He dey
God He dey
When Nobody Dey
He Dey
He Dey
God, He Dey
I still Dey talk say
He dey
He dey
God He Dey
In times Of Troubles
He dey
He dey
God He dey
Know That God Is Able
He dey
He dey
God He dey
When Nobody Dey
He Dey
He Dey
God, He Dey
