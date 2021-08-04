Afropop sensation, BO-ARCHE out with latest tune; VICTORIA

Bo-Arche is back with an incomparable upbeat tune which is already catching up with the public; call it infectious and you will not be wrong because that’s the only word that cuddles you regarding the brand new single from the 2NPRecords signee titled: ‘VICTORIA’.

The tune which is already enjoying massive airplay on radio in the country as well as streaming on digital distribution stores worldwide was produced by Samsney.

Bo-Arche’s creativity sums up his maturity and impressive style which has left music enthusiasts to come to terms that he has been honing his craft for years.

An adorable masterpiece from a creative young act from Ghana, and whether you are a music fan or not, you’ve got to appreciate this new one.

Listen, download and share… https://aftown.in/Victoria

