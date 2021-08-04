Top Stories

Afropop sensation, BO-ARCHE out with latest tune; VICTORIA

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Afropop sensation, BO-ARCHE out with latest tune; VICTORIA
Afropop sensation, BO-ARCHE out with latest tune; VICTORIA Photo Credit: BO-ARCHE

Bo-Arche is back with an incomparable upbeat tune which is already catching up with the public; call it infectious and you will not be wrong because that’s the only word that cuddles you regarding the brand new single from the 2NPRecords signee titled: ‘VICTORIA’.

The tune which is already enjoying massive airplay on radio in the country as well as streaming on digital distribution stores worldwide was produced by Samsney.

Bo-Arche’s creativity sums up his maturity and impressive style which has left music enthusiasts to come to terms that he has been honing his craft for years.

An adorable masterpiece from a creative young act from Ghana, and whether you are a music fan or not, you’ve got to appreciate this new one.

Listen, download and share… https://aftown.in/Victoria

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker