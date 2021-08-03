What’s it with KiDi & kids these days as he thrills students of Lilwin’s school!

Lynx Entertainment signed act, Kidi has recently paid a visit to the Great Minds International School which belongs to Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

Lilwin established the Great Minds International School in 2018 in Kumasi, Ashanti Region. The school has been doing very well since it was established and seems to be one of his greatest investments ever since he emerged into the scene.

Stars like Patapaa, Akrobeto, Sefa have all paid the school a visit to see how the actor is managing the institution despite his busy schedules.

Recently, Kidi has also visited the school as he jams with the pupils with one of his favorite hits titled “Enjoyment”. In the video sighted on social media, the students were heard screaming as they sing the song word for word.

