No Pressure! Sarkodie details status with Stonebwoy; gives reason for cigar smoking

Sarkodie in an interview on Hitz FM with Andy Dosty earlier today, explained the reason behind his poses with Cigar in his recent photos & the status of his relationship with Stonebwoy.

Recall, the rapper was being lambasted by some social media users and industry players for supposedly being a bad influence on the youth by “smoking” cigars in his recent photos.

Others discredited the idea that the rapper secretly smokes but due to his brand, he doesn’t make it known publicly in order not to tarnish the name of his brand.

Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM on the Daybreak Hitz show, Sarkodie debunked claims of being a smoker behind cameras.

According to him, the reason behind holding cigars in his recent photos is just to signify his success and achievements in the industry.

Sarkodie also revealed that the perception some Ghanaians have about him with regards to smoking can never be changed, thus he cannot do anything to impress anyone.

Furthermore, the multiple award-winning rapper spoke about his relationship with his fellow Ghanaian musician, Livingstone Etse Satekla who is known as Stonebwoy.

It could be recalled that the two musicians are not the best of friends currently after what happened during Sarkodie’s BLACK LOVE CONCERT.

During the rehearsal for the event, Stonebwoy had a confrontation with Sarkodie’s manager, Angel Town and this led to a feud between then two music giants.

Speaking about their relationship in a recent interview with Andy Dosty, he indicated that when the time comes for them to have a conversation, they will do that organically.

In his submission, he said;

“When it is time for me and @stonebwoyb to have a conversation, it will happen organically. When he tweeted my album, I retweeted and appreciated it.”

