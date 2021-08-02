ADOMcwesi inserts a refreshing new sound in visuals for; GAM (Gospel Afrobeat Mashup)

Burgeonng Gospel act, ADOMcwesi has served refreshing visuals for a compilation of 4 hit singles dubbed, GAM (Gospel Afrobeat Mashup).

It’s the latest gospel vibe that’ll get you dancing through out as you reminisce on the stringed up message encoded in the well arranged mashup. Stream across online platforms here.

It is a mixed bag of your favourite gospel tunes from Judikay’s “Capable God”, Moses Bliss’ “Too Faithful” and Akesse Brempong’s “Yahweh” and “Blessed”.

ADOMcwesi displays his vocal prowess and creativity on this new project.

Speaking to Gospel 360 Africa, he revealed, “If you listen carefully to the 4 songs in the Mashup, you would see that it was in a form of a storyline or a sermonette.

I simply wanted to convey the blessed assurance that Jesus is still in control of affairs especially around this time of the year when things seem hard”

He continued that it is an attempt to tell the masses that our capable God can and will come through for them because He’s too faithful to fail.

In short, he hopes that anyone who listens to this (3rd sermon) will be edified, reminded and encouraged in God even as they dance their sorrows away.

The mashup is available on all digital platforms. Get interactive via;

Facebook – ADOMcwesi

Twitter – @Adom_cwesi

Instagram – @adom_cwesi

