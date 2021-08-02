2011 Talented Kidz winner, Essi serves hot visuals for latest single; Low

Maame Esi Awotwe, known in showbiz as Essi- winner of the 2011 TV3 talented Kids has served dope visuals form her latest single dubbed; Low.

The talented child star who won the hearts of Ghanaians with her amazing performances during the show has grown into a very beautiful woman and has released another banger dubbed “Low” following her 2015 debut single; Dreams.

She recently disclosed how her first song was written by the legally dead musician Castro and produced by Kaywa.

“After talented kids, my life revolved around education, recording at home, doing covers of other songs. In addition to the covers, I released my song, “Dreams” in 2015 which was written by the late Castro”.

Essi also disclosed how music had always been in her family and the label she is signed to.

“I’ve been signed to Alordia Promotions & West Coast UK right after Talented Kids. They are practically family. My mother has gone to be with the Lord, but I have a lot of mothers in my life.

My father used to be a gospel singer, but now, as a Pentecost elder, he only prays for us. My team is incredible, and they are working tirelessly to ensure that I become the Essi that I desire”, she revealed.

Aside music, Essi is also into makeup artistry, skincare and hairstyling. Another one of her many talents.

