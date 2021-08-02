1st & 2nd Sermon wey dey tear you guys like this? Get ready! – Black Sherif

Black Sherif has pulled our legs with a tweet about how people have gone crazy for his 1st 2nd sermons. citing that it was just the beginning.

Firstly it was a white man seen in a heartwarming video singing Black Sherif’s ‘First Song’ word for word in a manner that drenched some netizens in gossebumps.

The guy whose identity we are yet to establish was spotted taking a cruise in his car and spitting the lyrics of the song that has become unarguably the biggest jam in Ghana presently (of course proportionally Second Sermon inclusive).

We guess the full version of the video might capture the man emptying all the lyrics of the song which proves First and Second Sermon songs have not only become a street anthem, but they are also crossing frontiers and breaking barriers.

This video comes days after the rapper’s ‘Second Sermon’ song gripped a primary student and his classmates who performed the song while class was still in session.

The video which appears premeditated (looks like a comedy skit) captures one of the young pupils- who happens to be the lead singer personifying Sherif as he spits the lyrics of the song word for word during which his mates participate by joining in with the catchy chorus of the song which goes like, ‘Kwaku Frimpong Di Asem Beba.’

After he finished with the first verse of the song which was delivered with much dexterity, his teacher walked in on him unexpectedly and punished him for his misdemeanor.

Even when he was asked to kneel down with his hands raised, he was still in the groove, rapping all the other verses of the song to the amazement of netizens.

In reacting to all o these,the Blacko Tribe chief tweeted, “1st and 2nd Sermon wey dey tear you guys like this? Lmaoooo! Get ready”!

1st and 2nd Sermon wey dey tear you guys like this?😂 Lmaoooo!

Get ready! — killa blacko. (@blacksherif_) August 1, 2021

