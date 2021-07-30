No Pressure! Sarkodie’s album listed on iTunes Top Albums chart in 5 countries hours after its release!

Top Stories

Africa’s most awarded rapper, Michael Owusu Addo, better known as, Sarkodie is finally out with his No Pressure album and has since charted in iTunes top albums in 5 different countries.

The album is dubbed NO PRESSURE and it was released a few hours ago, however, it has started doing magic especially on Apple’s iTunes.

As we speak, the album is charting in five different countries and these countries include Ghana, the USA, and the UK.

Here are what Ghanaians are saying after listening to the album;

@thewordsmith0 – Big @sarkodie thanks for this masterpiece. You outdid yourself, a perfectly curated album by an artistic genius. What a beautiful way to serve the people a legacy album. This is one for the books

@rpksam – It’s almost 3am and I still can’t stop listening to #NoPressureAlbum knowing very well I have to go to work tomorrowPleading facePleading face. @sarkodie U got me so addicted to this one

@NebaSark – Ego pain me if @sarkodie no shoot video for married to the game song with cassper. Ego pain me waaa. The gods and ancestors won’t event forgive him for this #NoPressureAlbum

@Aboa_Banku1 – I admit today that Sarkodie is the Greatest ever Rapper to come From Africa Goat Goat Things #NoPressureAlbum

@ANKAMAGYIMI__ – “I’ll be there” really slaps hard man. That track dey bee me. Sarkodie needs to drop an all gospel album if he can drop a track like this. Top track

