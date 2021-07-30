I’ll make history with Koko Seller Pikin – Alpha185

After more than a decade, scintillating hip-hop and Afrobeat act Alpha 185 has finally decided to release his maiden body of work which comes in the form of an EP titled ‘Koko Seller Pikin’.

The first single off the EP titled “Aboa Sika” will officially be out in August this year. His captivating storytelling abilities and addictive flows on the beat are bound to catch the listener’s attention.

Growing up in a star-studded neighborhood like Tema has had a lot of influence and given artistic life to many bankable musical talents who have an adrenaline rush when music is the topic of discussion.

Today, I have on my music radar Alpha185, one of the most creative and innovatively gifted rappers to ever hit the music market. He has been around for a while but now outdooring his brand officially to the world as pronouncement to his presence as well as music products.

Alpha185

He has witnessed so many challenges in every aspect of life but he decided to stay loyal to music and music only. Known in real life as Hamdan Alpha Mohamed, Alpha 185 was born and bred in the Harbor City of Tema Community 2, BBC to be precise.

He had his basic and junior high school at Mexico No.1 Primary and continued to Okomfo Anokye Senior High School but for some reason dropped out of school.

He started music at an early stage of his life when he used to watch his brothers and cousins sing. It grew his love for music, he then went on to participate in one of the biggest talent discovery radio shows in Ghana at the time – Kasahari Level with Dr. Duncan on Adom FM.

The competitive nature of the show triggered him to level up his pen game by rapping about his life experiences. Upon which he released a freestyle dubbed Real Life Barz.

He was forced to hibernate for a while when life challenges hit him hard. Despite the adversity, he never gave up, rather he remained hopeful and kept doing what he loves the most (Music).

Somewhere in 2017, he took the internet by storm, dropping back-to-back freestyles (Real Life Barz) that wowed most people particularly those who didn’t know him to be a rap artist and songwriter.

His vision as an artist is to churn out marketable music content with high-quality production and relatable storylines to motivate, give hope to the hopeless, heal and entertain.

You can connect with Alpha on socials via his handle:

@alpha185

