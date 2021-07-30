Full Story: Why KiDi crushed Oswald’s ‘Our ‘Day with performance & sponsored gifts

A letter from a boy to his mother to provide him with a list of items to celebrate vacation day in his school has sparked reactions, gaining the attention of Ghanaian musician, KiDi.

In the letter dated July 29, 2021, and titled Things to Bring on Our Day, the boy urges his mother to ”read every tiny note”.

The first item on his list was a request for a ”big coke” for his teacher, Mrs Appiah, and further informed his mother that his teacher had permitted him to bring his iPad to school on Our Day.

Our Day instructions that my colleague’s son gave to her. The emotional blackmail at the end 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/VrEuUeQYAW — Gambit ♠️🐻 (@SmylyThe3rd) July 29, 2021

For items four, five, and six, he asked his mother for a pack of biscuits and drinks, white chocolate or Easter eggs and a big size Ceres drink, respectively.

The boy, whose name is unknown, also included provisions he will need for breakfast and lunch along with a schedule, asking his mother to select from the two options he had listed. Beneath the letter, the boy explained why he thought he deserved the good treat for the special day.

Our Day issa a wrap✌️💯

Thanks to @KiDiMusic and @faniceghana for these amazing surprise🎉🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/Vb0DvneyFy — Influencer Africa (@Influenceraf_) July 30, 2021

According to the boy, he performed exceptionally well in his end of term exams and made her proud, urging her not to disappoint him.

”Mommy, I am begging you, don’t disappoint me on Our Day,” stressing ”It’s my day on Friday, so please don’t disappoint me. Thank you,” he said.

He explained: ”Otherwise, you will ruin my day … If I don’t celebrate well, I will have to wait for a long time again. I didn’t disappoint you in the exam, so please don’t disappoint me,” he said.

The letter was posted by Twitter user, @SmylyThe3rd along with the caption: ”Our Day instructions that my colleague’s son gave to her. The emotional blackmail at the end.” The post has amassed over 11,000 reactions and more than 1,000 comments as of this publication.

When the sugar daddy @KiDiMusic came to our day… Oswald is the man pic.twitter.com/dkmekbyeRn — υη ρσcσ ℓσcσ (@aNiiOkantah) July 30, 2021

Ghanaian artiste, KiDi, real name Dennis Nana Dwamena, has offered to perform at the boy’s school on the vacation day. ”Chale where the kiddie ein school dey? I go like go perform for them,” he said.

Meanwhile, several companies, including KFC Ghana, Fan Ice Ghana, Tomvita, and others have offered to give the boy and his classmates products to celebrate the special day.

My friends at @fidelitybankgh will open a Bright Kids Account with a seed money of GHS 3000 for Aswald.

🔥🔥🔥🔥 our day way! — KiDi (@KiDiMusic) July 30, 2021

