Piesie Esther’s ‘Wobɛdi Adanseɛ’ debuts at #19 in UK’s top 200 Christian & Gospel songs chart

Following the release of her smash Gospel hit single, WOBƐDI ADANSEƐ, Piesie Esther has debuted into the iTunes top 200 charts in the United Kingdom.

Literally translated as ‘You Will Testify’, the song features a danceable highlife groove that exemplifies the ongoing call to project our own indigenous genre unto the global music scene.

Putting Gospel music videos in retrospect, this one has managed to not only save the face of the local gospel music productions but set a higher standard.

Hence, its not a surprise that it has made it at #19 in the top 200 iTunes charts in the United Kingdom’s Christian and Gospel charts after ascending from its previous spot at #28.

Directed by Skyweb Videos, the visuals is nothing less than enticing to the eye and edifying to the spirit as is expected of vessels who sing about a glorious and excellent God.

