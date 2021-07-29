Carl Clottey addresses industry struggles for upcoming artistes following ‘Nkunim’ single release

Top Stories

Burgeoning Gospel act, Carl Clottey has bemoaned what he has termed as sabotage on the part of some other gospel musicians following the release of ‘Nkunim’.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5FM, he told host Sokoohemaa Kukua that, some top musicians sabotage others, especially up and coming ones.

Although he failed to disclose the names, he said there are a lot of people who don’t support up and coming musicians despite having the capacity to do it.

He admitted these persons don’t have an obligation to do so but believe their contributions could go a long way to support new artistes.

He asserted that sometimes, artiste managers feel threatened by the works of other artistes who are in the same line of work with their musicians, hence they fail to support each other.

He added that the aim of gospel musicians is one, and that is to preach the gospel of Christ so people would be blessed and not about the money.

Meanwhile, he has disclosed that money is one major issue affecting the promotion of the works of musicians.

He said without financial support, it becomes difficult for new musicians to breakthrough.

He indicated that money had been one major challenge that has affected his work but believes God would pave the way for him.

