This is a Golden combo, no doubt y’all! – Reggie Rockstone reacts to Omar Sterling & Black Sherif in Killbeatz’ studio

Recently going viral with his Same Earth Different Worlds album, Omar Sterling of R2bees fame has been spotted in a studio session with the man of the moment, Black Sherif & Reggie Rockstone has reacted.

The duo have been spotted together in Killbeatz studio and working on something new. This comes up after Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon‘ song became a viral hit and currently the ‘Number One Song In The World On Apple Music‘.

In a video which is currently trending on social media, the duo are seen nodding their heads but its unclear what they might be vibing to. Black Sherif’s energy and storyline have earned him the attention and praise he deserves.

Reggie Rockstone upon seeing a post of the two acts in studio commented, “THIS IS A GOLDEN COMBO NO DOUBT YALL🇬🇭 #upgh“.

Meanwhile, multiple award winning Ghanaian broadcaster, Abeiku Santana has said that, other artists should collaborate with the young champ now because his songs will take over Africa soon.

Lets keep our finger crossed as we anticipate the new collaboration.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!