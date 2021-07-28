Top Stories

This is a Golden combo, no doubt y’all! – Reggie Rockstone reacts to Omar Sterling & Black Sherif in Killbeatz’ studio

We can already hear the world vibing to the upcoming hit collabo! Can you?

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
This is a Golden combo, no doubt y'all! - Reggie Rockstone reacts to Omar Sterling & Black Sheriff in Killbeatz' studio
This is a Golden combo, no doubt y'all! - Reggie Rockstone reacts to Omar Sterling & Black Sheriff in Killbeatz' studio

Recently going viral with his Same Earth Different Worlds album, Omar Sterling of R2bees fame has been spotted in a studio session with the man of the moment, Black Sherif & Reggie Rockstone has reacted.

The duo have been spotted together in Killbeatz studio and working on something new. This comes up after Black Sherif’s ‘Second Sermon‘ song became a viral hit and currently the ‘Number One Song In The World On Apple Music‘.

In a video which is currently trending on social media, the duo are seen nodding their heads but its unclear what they might be vibing to. Black Sherif’s energy and storyline have earned him the attention and praise he deserves.

Reggie Rockstone upon seeing a post of the two acts in studio commented, “THIS IS A GOLDEN COMBO NO DOUBT YALL🇬🇭 #upgh“.

Meanwhile, multiple award winning Ghanaian broadcaster, Abeiku Santana has said that, other artists should collaborate with the young champ now because his songs will take over Africa soon.

Lets keep our finger crossed as we anticipate the new collaboration.

THANK YOU for constantly reading our stories. Kindly like, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates!

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Kom by Fancy Gadam

2021 Week 29: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

3 days ago
We Meuve! DJ Paak has dropped the best summer anthem

We Meuve! DJ Paak has dropped the best summer anthem

4 days ago
List of nominees - Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

List of nominees – Ghana Music Awards UK 2021

4 days ago
$pacely serves 'Ofr3' off 9-track 'Keanu' Trap Tape dropping in August

$pacely serves ‘Ofr3’ off 9-track ‘Keanu’ Trap Tape dropping in August

4 days ago

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker