Petitions! Elvis Bentil unleashes a desperate cry unto God in latest single

Budding Praise & Worship leader Elvis Bentil is out with a new single dubbed Petitions (Do It Again)- a genuine cry of desperation unto God

After making a humble entrance into the music scene with spirit filled singles Way3 and Mew) Yesu, Elvis has once again rendered a prayerful single; Petitions – Do It Again, to the Christendom and the world at large

Like the title says, Petitions is a heart cry rendered unto God for a second time miracle. It highlights on God’s potency to repeat miracles even with a greater magnitude.

Elvis Bentil, currently a member of the vibrant Gospel group, JoyfulWay Incorporated, prays that this song blesses every listener and aids everyone in presenting their petitions to God so he does His miracle once again.

Petitions Is available on all online platforms accompanied with a live video on YouTube.

Kindly stream on; Audiomack, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, among several others.

